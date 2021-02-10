United States on India-China border dispute: welcome to India’s rise as a major power; China is monitoring its movement closely: US concerned about China’s attempts to intimidate its neighbors, including India

Strong points:

The Biden administration has described India as its most important ally in the Indo-Pacific region, saying the United States welcomes India’s rise to power as a major power. Huay Havington

After the change of power in the United States, the administration of President Joe Biden described India as its most important ally in the Indo-Pacific region. He said the United States welcomes India’s rise to power as a major power in the world and its role as the guardian of the region. The Biden administration has also said it is closely monitoring the situation on the Indo-China border. The United States has expressed concern over China’s intimidating attitude.

Foreign Ministry spokesman Ned Price told the daily press conference: “India is an important US partner in the Indo-Pacific region. We welcome India’s rise to power as a major power in the world and its role as a sentinel of the region. Previously, US Secretary of State Antoine Blinken, Indian Foreign Minister SK I had a conversation with Jaishankar on Tuesday. The two leaders discussed the situation in Myanmar and other issues with common concerns.

WHO unites Chinese voice, says Australian beef corona virus is a possible cause

Blinken expressed concern about the military coup in Myanmar and also discussed the importance of the rule of law and the democratic process. The two leaders discussed regional developments, including the importance of Indian and American cooperation in the Indo-Pacific region. “The two sides hoped to increase regional cooperation through the Quad and address challenges such as the Kovid-19 epidemic and climate change,” Price said. In response to a question, Price said that the “comprehensive global strategic partnership” between the United States and India is multifaceted and vast.

America is closely monitoring the situation on the Indo-China border

Ned Price said the United States is closely monitoring the situation on the Indo-China border. The Foreign Ministry spokesman expressed concern over China’s attitude to intimidate its neighbors. Ned Price said: “We are monitoring the situation closely. We are aware of the ongoing negotiations between the governments of India and China and constantly support direct dialogue and peaceful resolution of these border disputes. There has been a standoff between Indian and Chinese forces since the beginning of May last year on the eastern Ladakh border.

In the ninth round of military talks last month, India and China agreed to withdraw troops quickly and “make effective efforts” to control the situation in eastern Ladakh. In response to a question, Price said, “We are concerned about China’s continued attitude of intimidation to intimidate its neighbors.” We will stand alongside our friends and colleagues to advance prosperity, security and shared values ​​in the case of the Indo-Pacific region.