United States praised India saying she was a true friend for helping the community: America called India a true friend in helping her neighbors

“We appreciate India’s role in global health which has shared millions of doses of Kovid-19 vaccine in South Asia,” tweeted the South and Central Asian Affairs Office of the Department of US state. The provision of free vaccine shipments from India has started with the Maldives, Bhutan, Bangladesh and Nepal and will expand to others as well. India is a true friend who uses its pharmaceutical industry to help the global community. ”

India sent the Kovid-19 vaccine to Nepal, Bangladesh, Bhutan and the Maldives as a grant under its “neighbor first” policy. India has already launched a massive corona virus vaccination campaign, in which two vaccines – Kovishield and Kovaxin – are administered to frontline personnel. India has sent 150,000 doses of Kovishield vaccine to Bhutan and 100,000 doses to Maldives, while Bangladesh has received over 2 million doses of Kovid-19 vaccine and 10 lakh doses to Nepal.