United States Turkey Tension: the United States will recognize the Armenian genocide against Turkey: the United States will officially recognize the Armenian genocide, the tension will increase from Turkey

Washington

There is now a fight between the United States and Turkey over the Armenian genocide. US President Joe Biden has made it clear that the White House will recognize the mass murder of Armenians in 1915 as a massacre. Turkish President Rechap Tayyip Erdogan called and spoke to persuade Biden, but to no avail. On Sunday, the United States officially recognizes the Armenian genocide. On the other hand, Turkish Foreign Minister Mevlut Cavusoglu threatened that if the United States wanted to spoil the relationship, then the decision was up to them.

Biden’s electoral problem was the Armenian genocide

Bloomberg News reported that Joe Biden told Erdogan over the phone that this had been his platform. Therefore, America will now recognize this massacre. However, this problem is not mentioned in the statement released by the White House after the talks between the two leaders. Talks with Erdogan for the first time three months after Biden became president are seen as bitterness in U.S.-Turkey relations.

Today is the anniversary of the Armenian genocide

The anniversary of the 1915 massacre is celebrated today in many countries, including Armenia. On this day, by giving a strong response to the President of Turkey, America has put ointments on the wounds of Armenian citizens. Despite decades of pressure from today’s first Armenian American community, no American president joined in for fear of damaging relations with Turkey. However, Biden largely capitalized on the issue during his election campaign.

Erdogan was a close friend of Trump

Turkish President Erdogan had a good friendship with Donald Trump. This is why, even after being a member of NATO, the United States did not impose a severe ban on the purchase of weapons from Russia. Trump initially blocked several resolutions from the US Congress, but then imposed minor sanctions on Turkey when the pressure increased. It was from his personal connections that Erdogan persuaded Trump to withdraw US troops from the Kurdish areas of Syria so that Turkey could exercise control over those areas. Trump made this decision without consulting the Pentagon or its American allies in the fight against Islamic State in Syria. While it also included Britain, France and Kurdish fighters.

Turkey killed 1.5 million Armenians

According to Armenia and other historians, in 1915 the Ottoman army systematically massacred around 1.5 million people. Turkey has consistently rejected these claims, which has led to tensions in the relations between Armenia and Turkey. The discussion of the murder and torture of millions of Jews during WWII was not as discussed as the Armenian civilians who died during WWI.

Turkey has not apologized to this day

Turkey has not even asked for a public apology for the devastation inflicted on the Armenian population. In contrast, Turkish Islamic dictator Recep Tayyip Erdogan recently supported Azerbaijan in the war against Armenia. They provided all necessary assistance to Azerbaijan, causing heavy losses to the Armenian army.