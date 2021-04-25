United States Turkey Tension: United States Recognizes Armenian Genocide Turkey Ottoman Empire Recep Tayyip Erdogan, Why It Matters: US President Joe Biden Recognizes Armenian Genocide Ottoman Empire Turkey and Rajab Tayyib Erdogan

Strong points:

The United States officially recognizes the Armenian genocide; the Ottoman Empire of Turkey killed 1.5 million Armenian civilians in 1915; the United States closes diplomatic missions in Turkey for fear of being massacred

US President Joe Biden has finally officially recognized the Armenian genocide against Turkey. At the start of the 20th century, the Ottoman Empire of Turkey systematically murdered millions of Armenians. So far, all of the former allies of the President of NATO have refrained from labeling these atrocities as genocide for fear that Turkey will be offended.

Biden’s electoral problem was the Armenian genocide

Joe Biden assured American Armenians to respond to this demand in the presidential election. This is the reason why despite the call by Turkish President Rechap Tayyip Erdogan on the phone a few hours before this announcement, which Biden did not believe. Bloomberg said that during that phone call, Biden made it clear to Erdogan that he would definitely recognize the Armenian genocide.

Turkey killed 1.5 million Armenians

According to Armenia and other historians, in 1915 the Ottoman army systematically massacred around 1.5 million people. Turkey has consistently rejected these claims, which has led to tensions in the relations between Armenia and Turkey. The discussion of the murder and torture of millions of Jews during WWII was not as discussed as the Armenian civilians who died during WWI.

Turkey has not apologized to this day

Turkey has not even asked for a public apology for the devastation inflicted on the Armenian population. In contrast, Turkish Islamic dictator Recep Tayyip Erdogan recently supported Azerbaijan in the war against Armenia. They provided all necessary assistance to Azerbaijan, causing heavy losses to the Armenian army.

Turkey summoned the American ambassador

Angry at Biden’s announcement, the Turkish Foreign Ministry summoned US Ambassador to Ankara David Satterfield. The Turkish Foreign Ministry said in its statement that Deputy Foreign Minister Sedat Onal told US Ambassador David Sutherfield that Biden had no legal basis for recognizing the Armenian genocide. This made it difficult to recover from the damage done to the relationship.

US embassy closed for fear of protests

The United States has expressed fears that the Armenian genocide will lead to protests outside its diplomatic missions. Therefore, as a precautionary measure, the United States announced the closure of the United States Embassy in Ankara, the United States Council in Istanbul and Adana, and the United States Counseling Agency in Izmir on April 26 and 27. During this time, no services will be available at the Embassy.