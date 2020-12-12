United We can accuse the PSOE of “delaying” the approval of the decree to stop the evictions

Unidos Podemos accused the PSOE of delaying the approval of the royal decree to ban evictions of vulnerable populations during the state of alert, insisting during negotiations that large landowners be compensated “with public funds” .

“After several weeks of negotiations and a first agreement which seemed final, the PSOE continues to delay the approval of the decree of cessation of evictions proposed by United We Can”, underlined sources close to the second vice-presidency of the government, directed by Pablo Iglesias.

The main reason for the difference lies, according to these sources, in the request of the Ministries of the Economy and of Justice to deploy a “compensation” to the large owners so that they “do not see their benefits reduced by this measure” .

More specifically, they report that the PSOE has pledged to pay “with public money” to large landlords, mainly banks and investment funds, “100% of the rent coming from the end of the evictions”.

Faced with this position, the Secretary of State for Agenda 2030, Ione Belarra, defended throughout the negotiations the need for large owners, who “take advantage of the millionaire advantages” of the real estate activity that they generate by Spain ”, they participate in this crisis and understand that in the midst of the pandemic, people cannot be kicked out of their homes. ”

“This would be a way of assuming their corporate social responsibility, since they use an essential good like housing as an object of speculation”, underlined the sources consulted on the approach that Belarra transmitted to the socialist part of the executive.

The issue of expanding the ban on evictions has already generated for weeks strong tensions between government partners, which have been rekindled despite the fact that the Minister of Transport, Mobility and Urban Agenda, José Luis Abalos, recently stressed that it can be resolved. during the next Council of Ministers since they were working to adjust the legal aspects.

Currently, the shutdown of the launch is in effect until January 31, 2021 and is limited to non-payment of rent in situations generated by the coronavirus pandemic.

However, Unidos Podemos raised again in late October, within the government, to extend the temporary period of the ban and to cover both cases before the health crisis and the mortgage default.

The contacts did not bear fruit and, as a measure of pressure, the parliamentary group of the violet formation presented with ERC and EH Bildu an amendment to the general state budgets (PGE) without the PSOE, which raised the ‘impossibility of evictions until the end of 2022..

A maneuver that provoked unrest and public criticism from some socialist ministers. On the purple side, they stressed that this was a priority issue, as a health measure and at the level of social protection.

At the end of November, Iglesias and Sánchez addressed these discrepancies and a commitment was made to advance the ban on evictions, which led the vice president to announce that the decree would be approved before the end of the year.

On December 2, an agreement in principle was reached to roll out the anti-eviction decree with a view that after its approval it would remain in force until next May, coinciding with the end of the state of alarm.

This consensus aimed to cover all families in vulnerable situations without alternative housing and instructed the autonomous communities to offer the option of rehousing in the form of decent housing, closing the door to direct families to shelters or reception centers. .