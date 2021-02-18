United We can avoid condemning the violence in demonstrations in support of Hasél after Echenique’s tweet

Updated: Thursday, February 18, 2021 12:09 PM

Posted: 02/18/2021 11:53 AM

United We can avoid condemning the violence in the protests rejecting the imprisonment of rapper Pablo Hasél after Congress spokesman Pablo Echenique posted a tweet in support of the rallies after riots were already taking place.

The co-spokesperson for the purple formation, Rafael Mayoral, avoided explicitly condemning what happened yesterday and assured that in Spain a process of “deepening democracy” was necessary and criticized, between others, police abuses and statements by the president of the Superior Court of Justice of Castilla y León criticizing the presence of Podemos in the executive.

Mayoral avoided referring specifically to the acts of violence that took place this Wednesday in Madrid and in the Catalan cities in the concentrations in rejection of the entry into prison of Hasél. He did this through the metaphor of the “sage who points to the sky and the fool who looks with his finger”. In fact, for Mayoral, they are “problems of political participation, not of public order”.

In this regard, for Mayoral, what is relevant is to deepen democracy in the country, following the arguments of the last weeks of Vice-President Pablo Iglesias that in Spain “there is no democratic normality ”, and he criticized the use of“ real fire ”during the demonstrations in Linares (Jaén) because of the brutal attack of two policemen against a man.