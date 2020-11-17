United, we can change budgets to ban evictions until the end of 2022

Posted: Tuesday, November 17, 2020 5:52 PM

The parliamentary group of Unidos Podemos presented this Tuesday an amendment to the General State Budgets (PGE) in which, together with ERC and EH Bildu, they seek to modify the accounts in which the purple formation participated to prohibit deportations until at the end. December 2022.

The initiative aims to amend Royal Decree-Law 1/2020, of March 31, with an additional provision in the finance law, to avoid extending the ban beyond the state of alarm and the wear until 2023.

The president of the United We Can parliamentary group, Jaume Asens, assured that “with the virus active, with the curfews and partial confinements of the territories, with which it falls, that while people are invited to stay at home , you can send it back. “

Right to housing

Asens presented the proposal at a press conference with ERC spokespersons Gabriel Rufián and EH Bildu, Mertxe Aizpurua. “ The three forces, making our mandate that comes from human rights organizations that have long worked to defend the right to housing, we present this joint amendment which aims to extend this right that we had previously won , suspending the from evictions which originate from the pandemic, to evictions in general which affect people in vulnerable situations, ”said Asens.

More specifically, the measure aims to prohibit evictions if there is no alternative to housing in the event of non-payment of rent or due to the expiration of the lease, in both cases unless the landlord is in a vulnerable situation or that the owner is a legal person or a large fork. Also if the lease is precarious, to make real rights anchored or resulting from criminal proceedings related to the use of real estate without a regulated title.

Likewise, the measure also aims to guarantee supplies until the same date, which cannot be suspended “for reasons other than security of supply”, specifies the amendment.

“It is an inconsistency to ask people to wash their hands every day and that their supplies continue to be cut,” Asens insisted.