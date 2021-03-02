Universal printing, print from anywhere with Microsoft 365

Managing printers in the cloud is still an outstanding issue in Microsoft 365. However, this is changing thanks to Universal Print, which allows it to exit its public testing phase and become available in all Microsoft 365 environments. of this service is that users can print from any computer, anywhere, without any configuration.

Administrators must configure the printers in Universal Print, linking the print servers to Azure Active Directory and indicating the location of these devices. In addition, they will be able to manage print queues directly from the Azure Active Directory dashboard, so they always know their status and availability for the business.

Come in and print, the magic of universal printing

With Universal Print, users do not need to take any action when adding printers to the enterprise. This is particularly useful in environments where the company has multiple headquarters or premises. When you arrive and connect the linked Windows computer to Azure Active Directory, it will know its location and automatically offer you all available printers.

The user will not have to install any drivers or go through the process of discovering printers, they will simply see the printers in the location in question and can use them instantly. This way, neither the user nor the administrator is wasting time on trivial tasks and can focus on more productive business tasks.

In addition, starting in the summer, Microsoft 365 users will be able to print documents from OneDrive for Business in its web version. For example, from any browser, they can open a Word file and print it to any corporate printer. As can be seen, the company headed by Satya Nadella wanted to put an end to printing problems once and for all and managed to solve all these problems thanks to Universal Print.