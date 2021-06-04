Universe’s biggest explosion scientists record massive gamma-ray explosion far from Earth

Strong points:

The largest gamma ray explosion in the universe occurred at a distance of about a billion light years from Earth. Astronomers managed to capture this rare event. According to German experts, a star died in this explosive incident and the process of transformation into a black hole has begun. He said it was a powerful burst of gamma rays that appeared in the sky as bright X and gamma rays.

This large explosion was picked up by the Fermi and Swift telescopes in space with the help of the High Energy Stereoscopic System Telescope located in Namibia. Even after this explosion is about 1 billion light years away, it is believed to be in our cosmic region. German scientists who discovered the explosion said it was the largest energy radiation ever to be recorded.

‘Felt the energy of gamma rays for several days’

He said gamma rays were the longest light to occur after gamma rays explode. Before that, gamma-ray bursts typically occurred around 20 billion light years away. The explosion was named GRB 190829A and was first discovered on August 29, 2019. The team said the discovery called into question the belief that gamma rays were produced after such explosions.

This is why the black hole was born from the explosion. German scientist Dr Andrew Tyler said he was way ahead of gamma-ray burst. We felt its glow and the unexpected energy of gamma rays for the next few days after the explosion. Another scientist, Edna Ruiz, said the explosion was very extraordinary and happened in our cosmic region.