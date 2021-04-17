Universities are committed to a “ modern match ” between higher vocational training and university studies

“A modern match is needed between higher level vocational training and university studies.” This is what Jos Manuel Pingarrn, secretary general of universities, said during a webinar on the draft royal decree on the organization of university education organized by the University-Business Foundation (FUE).

According to the Secretary General, the Ministry of Universities is working with the Ministry of Education, on which FP depends, to establish “effective” bridges both from higher vocational training to university studies and from university studies to higher education. . Higher vocational training.

One of the keys to this adaptation lies in the “excessive specialization of some of the current 180-credit degrees” which can be “articulated through higher VET or the more than 5,000 official masters that exist in Spain”, according to this. that was said. suggested.

Regarding the abolition of 180-credit diplomas, one of the “most controversial” aspects of the draft royal decree on university education, defended the “educational reasons” for this regulatory change, whose objective The ultimate goal is to provide generalist training ”which contributes to“ increasing the employability ”of graduates as well as the quality of the jobs to which they can access.

Pingarrn also referred to the latest data from the 2019 INE Professional Integration Survey, which shows that the unemployment rate of university graduates is almost five points lower than that of vocational training graduates. . “Having a university degree in Spain improves employability,” he noted.

Double mention: company training from the start

Compared to another of the novelties of the draft royal decree, such as the double mention of official diplomas and masters, the secretary general of the universities has defined them as a “common training project, different from external academic practices” which opens up a “new way of cooperation between universities and companies”.

“From the outset, the training project is carried out both in the university and in the company or an external institution and is articulated by an agreement between the university and the company, in which the tasks to be developed by the student are defined., And an employment contract that we define with the Ministry of Labor, ”indicated number 2 of the Ministry of Universities.

“We do not want to confuse them with practical work since it is a new training route limited to a maximum of 20% of students,” he explained. Likewise, Pingarrn noted that there are currently only 200 dual-education students in Spain. “It is not for everyone to depend a lot on the commercial fabric of the region and there will be degrees to which it cannot be implemented,” he added.

Faced with companies’ requests for flexibility of this new training figure, the Secretary General assured that it was an experiment successfully implemented in the Basque Country and in countries such as France and Germany. “Any flexibility: each company and each university are autonomous to do it as they see fit”, he underlined.

Internships and continuing education

Another of the remarkable aspects of the draft royal decree is the mention of external internships, “they are a fundamental instrument to complete the training of the student”, he declared. “This is the first time that there is a complete article, 10, devoted to practices,” he admitted.

Likewise, continuing education is also included for the first time in an entire chapter of the Royal Decree. “It is obvious that professional requalification through continuing education, both for graduates and for teachers and doctors, is a fundamental aspect of the relationship between universities and society,” he stressed.

The Secretary General recalled that the draft royal decree places particular emphasis on the minimum quality criteria which continuing education must meet, which must also “offer truthful and transparent information so as not to give rise to misleading advertising”, he concluded.

