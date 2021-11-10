university-despite-everything

Álex Velasco is one of those people who have great potential, but who only need the right tools to develop it. This 18 year old from Tarragona was born in a house “in which there have always been problems with drugs and alcohol”, which led to his parents to change cities frequently: “Doing it was what my parents understood to change their life, but it did not work,” he acknowledges.

Velasco had it very difficult, because, for all the students who come from disadvantaged environments, achieving the academic dream becomes an almost impossible goal. Spain is the European leader in early school leaving, with a 20% of young people who neither study nor work, according to the report Education at a Glance 2021 presented by the OECD. According to this same source, for students who have limited resources and are in situations of family disruption, the rate increases to 33, 5%. But the story of this young man of 18 shows that all is not lost and that there are alternatives to overcome this social scourge.

“They pay me to study; I can’t have more luck ”

But Velasco had an advantage: his eagerness to learn. He learned to cook, to put washing machines and even not to hold a grudge, but also not to stop studying despite the situation he was experiencing. This is how he finished High School with an average grade of 9, 84. It was then that he found an important situation: not being able to continue his training due to lack of financial means. And that is when the tool that has made this young man start the Bachelor’s Degree in Business Administration and Management (ADE) and Law at the University of Murcia, on the La Merced campus, appears: to be part of the fifty students awarded scholarships by La Caixa Foundation to continue their academic training. “When I was granted help, my closest environment forced me to do my best. They pay me to study, so I can’t have more luck. That is why I have to make the most of it ”, says Velasco.

For cases like this student’s, the La Caixa Foundation launched a program in April of this year made up of 50 Undergraduate scholarships aimed at promoting equal opportunities and access to university education for these young people. Almost 400 were presented to him who had to meet different requirements, such as having finished ESO and passed the university entrance exam (here you can find out the complete requirements ). In return, the scholarship finances their entire university stage. Velasco is aware of the opportunity, and studies more than nine hours a day. As he himself comments: “I can’t stop giving my best, I’m very demanding. Even if I get good results, I always aspire to excellence and perfection. If I don’t, I repeat to myself that I could have done better. It has happened to me since I was awarded the scholarship, because it has given me incredible conditions. ”

A shuttle to the future

To achieve this, Velasco relies on discipline and patience. “I am a methodical person, perfectionist and very focused on my tasks. I know that the more I study, the more I will be doing for my future. ” For a couple of years he has lived in the city of Murcia with his friend Jorge, one of the most important people in his life. In fact, it was the parents of his partner who offered him the possibility of sharing a flat together after learning about his vulnerable situation. And the coexistence between them could not fit better. “We both have the same daily rhythm, we divide the housework and we focus a lot on studying. I could not be with a person who did not respect that, “says Velasco.

He likes everything to be in order, so he strictly complies with his daily routine. He gets up early, plays sports regularly, goes to college, and then attends his after-school activities. Every Monday she takes English lessons and spends part of the scholarship aid money in private math classes on Tuesdays and Thursdays. He acknowledges that while he’s not bad at it, the reinforcement is making Math I and Financial Operations Math, the two most difficult subjects of his first year in college, a little easier for him. At 22. 00 begins its authentic moment of rest: “ I love to read, but since I started my degree the last thing I want to do is pick up a book, because I am studying all day. I also need my hours of peace and relaxation. In those moments I meet my friends and I enjoy doing nothing “, Velasco acknowledges.

For young people who are in a vulnerable situation, Velasco launches a message:” Let them try to form their idea of the future and that they build their own project. You have to improve your habits, stipulate a routine and goals you want to achieve. ”