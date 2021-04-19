Unpublished images of the transfer of Oriol Junqueras and the prisoners of the trials to Madrid for the 1-O trial

Publication: Monday, April 19, 2021 11:07

These are the unseen footage of the transfer of Oriol Junqueras, Carme Forcadell, Raül Romeva and the rest of the trial heads of Catalan prisons in Madrid, to be tried by the Supreme Court for the illegal consultation of 1-O and the subsequent unilateral . Declaration of Independence.

These are photographs and videos made by the Ministry of Justice of the Generalitat of Catalonia which were distributed on Monday, but which were recorded at dawn on February 1, 2019, when Catalan politicians were removed from prisons from Lledoners, More d’Enric and Puig de les Basses to the capital.

At all times, prisoners are portrayed with good humor and carrying their luggage. In the main video that directs this news, the former vice-president of the Generalitat, Junqueras, is seen carrying his luggage with the rest of Lledoners’ men: Sánchez, Cuixart, Romeva, Quim Forn, Jordi Turull and Josep Rull.

In the middle of the morning, they leave their cell and wait to be allowed out into a room. The footage shows them relaxed, chatting, until they finally get out of control and are taken to the Mossos d’Esquadra van en route to Madrid.

The justice also released videos of the former Speaker of Parliament, Carme Forcadell, and the former Minister of Labor, Dolors Bassa, then detained respectively in Mas d’Enric and Puig de les Basses.

Forcadell is seen coming out of his cell loaded with a travel bag and several files and papers. The camera follows her from there until she reaches the prison exit checkpoint, where she chats animatedly with the official taking her fingerprints and, once the procedure is complete, she leaves in a police car. Catalan.

Bassa goes through the same process and the camera also accompanies her at all times, until she gets into the vehicle that takes her to the capital.