Unsc India Pakistan Unsc Kashmir issue: Pakistani journalist raised Kashmir issue at UN Security Council, India stopped talking – Pakistani journalist raised Kashmir issue at UN Security Council United Nations India has given an appropriate response

India has given a clear signal to the world with its firm stand on Jammu and Kashmir as soon as the world’s most powerful body becomes the president of the United Nations Security Council. During a press conference on the presidency of the United Nations Security Council, Indian Ambassador TS Tirumurti stopped speaking after a Pakistani journalist raised the Kashmir issue, reminding him of Occupied Pakistan Kashmir (POK) . Tirumurti said the PoK must be released to change their status.

Indian Ambassador Tirumurti, who became President of the United Nations Security Council in August, has once again made it clear that Jammu and Kashmir is an integral and inseparable part of India. He also said that if there is a need to change someone’s status, it is linked to the evacuation of Pakistan-occupied Kashmir (PoK). India, a non-permanent member of the UN Security Council for the 2021-2022 term, took over the presidency of this powerful UN body for the month of August on a rotating basis.

“Jammu and Kashmir is an integral and inseparable part of India”

Speaking during the Security Council’s “Work Program” at the United Nations Headquarters here, Tirumurti said India will host major events on important topics of maritime security, counterterrorism and terrorism. peace. In response to a question from a Pakistani journalist about Jammu and Kashmir and the repeal of section 370, he said: “At the very beginning I want to clarify some things that Jammu and Kashmir is doing. integral and inseparable part of India. . I think we have to accept it. And the problems related to the Union Territory of Jammu and Kashmir are an internal matter of India. The Council, whenever the matter was raised before it, almost all of its members agreed that the matter was not a topic of discussion for the Council.

On another question regarding the statement made by UN Secretary General Antonio Guterres on the situation in Jammu and Kashmir on August 8, 2019, Tirumurti said: “As I told you, Jammu and Kashmir Cashmere is an integral and inseparable part of India. If there is a need to change someone’s status, it is linked to the evacuation of Pakistan-occupied Kashmir (PoK). The Secretary-General recalled in 2019 the 1972 Simla Agreement which stipulates that the final status of Jammu and Kashmir will be determined by peaceful means in accordance with the Charter of the United Nations.