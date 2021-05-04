Until what time can you vote in the elections in the Community of Madrid? What time do the polling stations open?

Publication: Tuesday, May 4, 2021 4:30 AM

The elections to the Community of Madrid will take place this Tuesday, May 4, and they will do so without being a public holiday and involved in a pandemic climate. However, all Madrilenians have the right to go to the nearest polling station, even if it is a working day, with paid leave.

Voting hours for these elections will be from 9:00 a.m. to 8:00 p.m. However, the Community of Madrid has put in place several action protocols to guarantee the safety of citizens and minimize the risk of contagion.

What time should I go to vote?

The Community has tried to promote and facilitate postal voting to reduce mobility in the face of the exceptional situation caused by the pandemic. However, many voters will decide to go to the polls in person on May 4.

In order to avoid crowds and reduce possible risks, the Community of Madrid has established time slots that it is recommended, although not compulsory, to follow for the most vulnerable groups. Likewise, those who decide not to vote by post are also advised to bring the prepared ballot from home to reduce exposure time at polling stations.

Overall, the breakdown of voters by time slot is as follows:

From 10 a.m. to 12 p.m .: vulnerable people over 65 From 7 p.m. to 8 p.m .: people infected with a coronavirus or suspects Rest for hours: other people

As already happened in the Catalan elections, in the case of this latter group, the right to vote is fundamental and must be guaranteed whatever the circumstances. Of course, to do this, they must present a certificate justifying the trip to the electoral college and leave the enclosure.

Anti-vacuum measures at polling stations

In addition to the time slots for vulnerable groups, the Community has also established health protocol standards. On the one hand, the people who are part of the electoral table must use gloves, hydroalcoholic gel and an FFP2 mask, in addition to being at a distance of 1.5 meters between them and not being able to share documents. or pens. However, and as Minister of Health Enrique Ruiz Escudero has confirmed, they will not provide personal protective equipment (PPE) to members of the electoral table.

On the other hand, the electorate must go to the electoral center with a mask, although more will be distributed at the entrance, in addition to the hydroalcoholic gel, to act as a double mask. In addition, it is advisable to bring the prepared vote from home to avoid being exposed for longer than necessary.

The polling stations must be spacious to allow the formation of queues that respect the distance between voters and constant ventilation inside. Likewise, there will be security personnel responsible for ensuring compliance with these rules as well as signs indicating the conduct of the vote.