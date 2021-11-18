unusual-storms-hit-the-southern-desert-of-egypt-with-a-plague-of-scorpions

The temple of Philas, located in the Aswan area, in a file image. Visions of America (Joe Sohm / Visions of America / Univ)

An unprecedented wave of torrential rains and flooding in Egypt’s southern desert over the past weekend has left three dead, half a thousand people treated for scorpion stings and significant material losses, in a new example of the threat posed by climate variations for the Arab country.

Severe weather conditions, which also included strong winds and dust storms, began to occur last Thursday night, and have hit the Red Sea mountain range and governorates of Upper Egypt, particularly warm Aswan, in the extreme south of the country. “This can happen in northern Egypt, in the Delta , even in central Egypt, but not in [las sureñas] Qena, Luxor or Aswan ”, explains the director of the Information Center on Climate Change of the Egyptian Ministry of Agriculture, Mohamed Fahim, to EL PAÍS. “Some 20 years ago there were heavy rains in Asyut, which is located in central Egypt, but never in Aswan ”, he assures.

One of the effects that has generated the most alarm has been the scorpions, which were washed away in large numbers by the rain into inhabited areas, many even inside homes. In total, 503 people had to be treated and received injections of antiserum against the bites of these arachnids, which still did not cause any death, as reported by the Egyptian Ministry of Health in a statement. Although these incidents are not uncommon in the region, the danger posed by the new scenario led the director of the ministry’s preventive medicine sector, Ala Eid, to recall that the symptoms of the sting are severe pain in the area where the that occurs in addition to the usual symptoms of poisoning, such as fever, sweating, vomiting and diarrhea.

The passage of the storm left around 500 houses totally or partially demolished, which has forced the local authorities to have to distribute Basic aid and equipping some facilities to accommodate the hundreds of affected families, according to the Aswan governorate, which is still examining the damage. The intense rains also caused several power stations to be out of service, flooding in streets and houses, and the fall of trees and lighting poles.

Egypt is very vulnerable to the effects of climate variations, which are causing increasingly extreme weather events. “Aswan is in southern Egypt, and this region is not a rainfall area, it is in a dry area, so it is not normal for rainfall to occur at all,” Fahim slides. “The trend of the rains is changing during this period [del año], because we are not in winter, but we are still in autumn. Rain is a strange climatic event in the area, and is part of these variations in climate change ”, he adds.

UN Report

The storm registered in Aswan and in the rest of southern Egypt it is in line with what was predicted by the sixth assessment report of the UN Intergovernmental Panel on Climate Change published last August. In it, the organization warned that, in the Sahara region, where the majority of the country is located -except for its long Mediterranean coast-, an increase in both intense rainfall and rain floods is expected to middle of the current century.

“Normally it does not rain much in autumn, but in view of the changes climatic conditions, which affect the whole world and also affect Egypt, the rains were more abundant ”, the director of the analysis and forecasting center of the Egyptian Meteorological Authority, Mahmoud Shaheen, confirms to EL PAÍS.

This same year, irregular temperatures, increased humidity and variations in seasonal changes recorded in Egypt have already seriously affected the mango crops, whose production has fallen between a 30 and a 50% according to the place and the account, as well as those of olives, which have been collapsed around the middle. According to the IPCC.

You can follow CLIMA AND ENVIRONMENT in Facebook and Twitter , or sign up here to receive our weekly newsletter