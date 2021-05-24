up to 12 new faces and most women

Updated: Monday, May 24, 2021 11:00 PM

Published on: 05/24.2021 22:59

The new President of the Generalitat, Pere Aragonès, took office this Monday, three months and ten days after the elections of the 14F, and tomorrow he will officially communicate the names of the 14 members of his government, in which there will be eight women and six of the men and only two counselors will repeat. After a few last days when the names of the advisers and ministers of the new coalition executive of the ERC and JxCat were gradually known, just before the inauguration act of Aragonès, the remaining unknowns have been clarified.

Finally, the vice-president of the government will be Jordi Puigneró, who was already Minister of Digital Policies in the former executive of Quim Torra and who will now add the Infrastructure and Urban Agenda area. Puigneró, a confidant of former president Carles Puigdemont, will be JxCat’s strongman in government and act as a counterweight to Aragonès, after Elsa Artadi and Josep Rius resign to run. The renewal in relation to the government of Quim Torra is such that, on the part of JxCat, only Puigneró repeats as advisor, while important profiles of the previous mandate, such as Damià Calvet, Miquel Sàmper or Meritxell Budó, are short.

JxCat has placed three independents in the new executive: Josep Maria Argimon (Health), Jaume Giró (Economy and Finances) and Victòria Alsina (Foreign action and transparency). Also entering the government, by JxCat, Gemma Geis (Universities and Research), Violant Cervera (Social rights) and Lourdes Ciuró (Justice). On the ERC side, the renewal is also almost total: only Teresa Jordà (Action for the climate, agriculture and food) is repeated and six new faces enter: Laura Vilagrà (Presidency), Joan Ignasi Elena (Interior), Roger Torrent (Business and Work)), Tània Verge (feminisms and equality), Josep González-Cambray (education) and Natàlia Garriga (culture).

Thus, profiles who have played an important role in the last year of the pandemic, such as Alba Vergés and Chakir El Homrani, as well as Ester Capella, remain outside the government. According to sources from the Generalitat, before making the 14 names of the executive tomorrow, Aragonès will meet one by one with all, on Wednesday they will take office and organize the transfer of portfolios with the former advisers. On the same Wednesday, according to the same sources, the new government will hold its first official meeting at the Palau de la Generalitat.

Las primeras medidas de Aragonès

One of the first measures Aragonès plans to approve relates to the social rescue plan to deal with the effects of the COVID pandemic in Catalonia, an initiative that includes the government agreement between ERC and JxCat. Aragonès also plans to contact Prime Minister Pedro Sánchez this week to try to reactivate the dialogue table on Catalonia, paralyzed since February last year. In his inaugural speech, Aragonès chose to open a new stage based “on a social, green, feminist and democratic transformation”, but also on the progress towards the realization of “the Catalan republic”, in which it is ” inevitable amnesty and self-determination. ”

After receiving the presidential medal from his predecessor, Quim Torra, Aragonès assured that during his mandate his priority will be to ensure the happiness of citizens “without leaving anyone behind”. The ceremony, which took place outdoors in the Pati dels Tarongers, an emblematic space of the Palau de la Generalitat near the presidential offices, brought together the Minister of Territorial Policy and Public Service, Miquel Iceta, as well as three jailed independent leaders: Oriol Junqueras, Jordi Sànchez and Jordi Cuixart, who have obtained prison permits.

In fact, Iceta and Junqueras coincided and greeted each other for the first time since the Parliament declared the independence of Catalonia on October 27, 2017. Among the guests were also present the delegate of the government in Catalonia, Teresa Cunillera, mayor of Barcelona, ​​Ada Colau, as well as various parliamentary leaders, such as the socialist Salvador Illa, and other political figures.