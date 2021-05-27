Up to 53 years in prison for the three jihadists of the Barcelona and Cambrils attacks

Madrid

Updated: Thursday, May 27, 2021 3:11 PM

The Criminal Chamber of the National Court sentenced the three members of the jihadist cell who carried out the terrorist attacks in Barcelona and Cambrils in August 2017, in which sixteen people died.

In a sentence, the magistrates of the third section imposed a sentence of 53 years and six months in prison on Mohamed Houli Chemlal and 46 on Driss Oukabir for crimes of belonging to a terrorist organization; the possession, storage and manufacture of explosive and flammable terrorist substances or devices; and havoc in a terrorist attempt competing with 29 negligent serious injury crimes.

((We are developing this information))