Upcoming Tab Groups in Microsoft Edge Canary

Microsoft is testing a new feature that will automatically group your tabs in Edge so you don’t have to. The feature is currently being rolled out in Microsoft Edge Canary and is hidden behind an experimental flag.

Like Google Chrome, Microsoft Edge also allows you to group tabs, but this is only possible when you enable an Edge option.

Upcoming Tab Groups on Microsoft Edge

The new tab groups could save us a lot of time by allowing us to group the tabs. This will ensure that we keep our browser perfectly organized. With tab groups, we can select related tabs and create a group to keep the browser window organized.

Currently, Edge and Chrome require you to create them manually. To resolve this issue, Microsoft is now enabling support for the automatic grouping process.

Based on the indicators menu, the browser automatically and intelligently creates tab groups for us and organizes the tabs when we open links from the same website.

For example, if we visit Wikipedia and open its pages in new tabs, Edge will intelligently include all Wikipedia tabs in the same tab group.

Microsoft also enabled tab group support in Edge’s vertical tab layout. But it’s experimental at the moment and might not be available on the stable channel anytime soon.

To test the tab group, make sure you are using Microsoft Edge Canary and that all updates are installed. Once you’ve updated your browser, go to the Flags menu and find Tab Groups, then turn on all related flags.

Restart the browser and you can now create as many groups as you want thanks to its new automated process.

In addition to tab groups, Microsoft is working on new features that will automatically put tabs in the background to sleep and increase tab retention time to improve multitasking.