Update 1.6 Summer Journey starts in a few days – Old Sport Republic

Genshin Impact Game News: Update 1.6 Summer Voyage Begins in a Few Days Released 5/28/2021 at 7:59 p.m. Already back to reveal the arrival date of this new major update titled Summer Odyssey in the Islands. So let's go on vacation with Summer Odyssey in the Islands! This brand new major update to Genshin Impact will therefore be available from June 9th, 2021. It allows players to begin their journey to the Inazuma region and discover idyllic landscapes along the way. That's not all, players will also be treated to a brand new playable character called Kaedehara Kazuha. The latter is particularly proficient in the art of sword fighting as a person and the anemo element. Good news, this hero will also be the star of the new Archon quest and Kazuha will also be part of the new Archon quest. This wandering samurai, who is traveling aboard the Crux fleet with Beidou, will provide various clues during the search for Inazuma, which is currently completely closed. Of course, the update also brings new outfits for Jean Gunnhildr or Barbara Pegg. Note that the First Heroine costume mentioned above is getting a small discount in the in-game shop for a limited time, so hurry up. Barbara's outfit can be obtained for free by completing certain objectives from the Echoes of the Past event. Finally, new temporary banners were added and the Serenitheater part improved. In order to improve the gameplay, new optimizations are added in version 1.6, including in particular a function for the Serenitheater to invite possessed characters to stay in the inner realm. Characters there gain Affinity XP over time, which is directly influenced by the mystical energy level of the Inner Realm.