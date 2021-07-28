Update on Saudi Arabia Travel Ban India: Saudi Arabia Threatens Travel Ban for Citizens Visiting India Pakistan, UAE and Turkey

Strong points

Saudi Arabia is warning its citizens against travel to countries on the red list, it said if they go to countries on the “red list” then travel ban for 3 years, l ‘Saudi Arabia warned of new variants of Hariyad corona virus given in attempt to control

Saudi Arabia has warned its citizens that they will be banned from traveling for 3 years if they travel to countries on the “red list” for the corona virus. Saudi Arabia has given the warning after new variants of Corona emerged in an attempt to control its spread. Legal action is also included against these Saudi citizens. Countries included in the red list include India, Pakistan, United Arab Emirates, etc.

Saudi Arabia’s official news agency SPA released the information on Tuesday, citing anonymous Interior Ministry sources. He said that in May, some Saudi citizens were allowed to travel abroad without permission from authorities for the first time since March 2020, but violated travel rules. Officials have said that if anyone now breaks travel rules, legal action will be taken against them.

Saudi Arabia has banned travel to these countries

Not only that, heavy fines will also be imposed on these people. He will be banned from traveling for three years. Saudi Arabia has banned its citizens from visiting or transiting countries like India, Indonesia, Pakistan, South Africa, UAE, Turkey, etc. The official said: “The Interior Ministry has insisted that Saudi citizens of these countries go directly, pass through another country, go to countries where the corona outbreak has not been controlled or where the new strain is spreading. Yes, there is a travel ban. ‘

Let us tell you that Saudi Arabia is the most populous country in the Gulf countries and its population is around 30 million. As of Tuesday, 1,379 new cases of corona were recorded in Saudi Arabia. A total of 520,774 cases of corona have been reported in the country so far. Not only that, more than 8,000 people have died from this epidemic. However, now the infection rate in Saudi Arabia has dropped significantly.