Update on the Israeli-Palestinian conflict: Ceasefire celebrations by Israel’s Hamas in Gaza on Palestine Street – Ceasefire announcement by Israel after 11 days of devastation in Palestine

A ceasefire has entered into force between Israel and the Palestinian militant group Hamas. After the declaration of this truce, peace reigns in the Gaza Strip and people celebrate. During this bitter 11-day struggle, 232 Palestinians died and 12 Israelis were also killed. A unilateral ceasefire was announced by Israel, which said the attack would continue until the disease was eradicated.

It is said to be the fiercest conflict between Israel and Hamas in recent decades. During this time, more than 4,000 rockets were fired by Hamas, while Israel also ravaged missiles and bombs in Gaza, destroying many parts of the ruined city. After this bitter struggle, when the ceasefire was announced, the people of Gaza were no longer happy. People took to the streets and started celebrating.

Hamas commander stranded in IDF trap, 1,000 shelling again

Both sides claimed their victories

Gaza’s health ministry says 232 Palestinian civilians were killed, including 65 children and 39 women, in the conflict that began on May 10. More than 1,900 Palestinians were injured in the Israeli attacks. On the other hand, Israel claims to have killed at least 160 members of groups like Hamas and Islamic Jihad. In Israel, 12 people died and hundreds were injured in rocket attacks.

After the ceasefire, both sides claimed their respective victories. After the ceasefire was announced, it was announced over loudspeakers in mosques. He claimed that the “sword of Jerusalem” won the war with Israel. Both sides have said they are ready to retaliate if the peace agreement is violated.

‘Wants to be safe from disease, not just from an ointment bandage’

Israel is said to have agreed to a ceasefire following heavy pressure from US President Joe Biden. However, it is said that this agreement was reached after the mediation of Egypt. Biden also praised the Egyptian effort. Previously, defying the US president’s call for peace, Israel said it wanted to be free from disease, not just the ointment. Israel’s Ambassador to the United States Gilad Ardan said “this war is not between Israel and Palestine, but between Israel and the terrorist organization Hamas.”

In an interview with CBS News of America, Gilead Ardan said we don’t want this conflict. We have done all we can to stop the conflict, but Hamas is committed to inciting violence. Now we are ruining this terrorist machine in the midst of the possibility of a ceasefire. We are looking for a cure for this problem, not just the ointment bandage.

Festive atmosphere in Gaza after ceasefire with Israel