Update on the Israeli-Palestinian conflict: find out who is Gaza’s Hamas leader Yahya Sinwar, Israel bombs whose house

Israeli army buries house of Yahya Sinwar, head of Hamas political wing

The Israeli army carried out a massive missile attack on Sunday in the Palestinian town in the Gaza Strip and blew up the house of Yahya Sinwar, the head of the political wing of Hamas. Yahya Sinwar is the top leader of the Palestinian militant organization Hamas in Gaza. IDF spokesman Brigadier General Hidai Zilberman reported that Sinwar, along with other leaders of his group, may have been hiding in the house. Sinwar faces several serious charges of kidnapping and murdering Israeli soldiers. Let’s know who Sinwar is …

Whether Yahya Sinwar was killed or survived the Israeli attack remains to be confirmed. In 2015, Yahya was declared a terrorist by the United States. Yahya took over as head of the political wing from Hamas leader Ismail Haniyeh in February 2017. Sinwar has gained considerable recognition while working under the cover of Hamas security. He is one of the co-founders of Hamas. Israel has been looking for Sinwar for a long time.

Sinwar stayed in Israeli prison for 22 years

Sinwar allegedly kidnapped and killed two Israeli soldiers in 1988. He was arrested by Israel and sentenced after his trial. Sinwar remained imprisoned in an Israeli prison for almost 22 years, but in 2011 he was released from prison in exchange for prisoners and allowed to travel to Gaza. In fact, Hamas kidnapped Israeli soldier Gilead Shalit and in turn conditioned the release of Sinwar.

Sinwar is considered a very radical ideology among the leadership of Hamas. Sinwar has rejected any peace process with Israel. Israel has also refused any discussion with Sinwar. Sinwar began to oppose Israel at the age of 20. He created an administrative committee in Gaza City, controlled by Hamas. He openly called on Hamas militants to detain more Israeli soldiers.

“ Would like to die a martyr but not resist oppression ”

Sinwar once said, “We would like to die as a martyr, but not tolerating oppression and humiliation … We are ready to die and thousands of people are ready to die with us.” It is said that at his request, a large number of people from Gaza staged a demonstration near the fence separating them from Israel. He was re-elected leader of Hamas in March 2021. He threatened Israel with war last year. He has close ties to Iran. Fierce conflicts continue in Israel and Palestine. 188 Palestinians, including 55 children and 33 women, were killed and 1,230 people injured in Gaza. At the same time, eight people have died in Israel, including a five-year-old child.