Update on UAE flights to India: Etihad Airlines extends suspension of flights from India, Pakistan and Bangladesh until July 31

Etihad Airways of the United Arab Emirates has shocked millions of Indians living in the United Arab Emirates who wish to travel there. Etihad Airways has suspended flights to and from India, Pakistan and Bangladesh until July 31. Etihad Airways said in a report on Twitter that due to the Corona outbreak, the ban on flights from India has been extended.

According to the Khaleej Times report, only foreign diplomats, citizens of the United Arab Emirates and those with a gold visa have been exempted from traveling to the United Arab Emirates. These people will have to undergo a PCR test maximum 48 hours before the flight of the plane. Only those who test negative will be allowed to travel. Earlier Friday, Emirates Airlines also suspended flights to South Africa and Nigeria.

No announcement regarding lifting of ban on flights to India

The report says that while searching for flights between the UAE and Mumbai, Karachi and Dhaka, messages are coming in that it has been postponed to July 31. Earlier, Etihad said the ban on flights to India had not been lifted but had been extended until July 21. So far, no announcement has been made by UAE authorities regarding the lifting of the ban on flights to India.

The United Arab Emirates’ General Civic Aviation Authority (GCAA) said entry from 13 countries is still prohibited. Due to this ban, a large number of workers, especially those working in the healthcare sector, are stranded in India. These Indian workers hoped to return. Etihad Airlines operates flights from Abu Dhabi. This is also where its headquarters are located.