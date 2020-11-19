Update your computer now to resolve the Kerberos vulnerability

The Redmond giant continues to work for our safety. Now, they have released updates for the unsupported versions of Windows 10. The goal of resolving a security vulnerability in Kerberos authentication. This could allow a hacker to bypass authentication.

Microsoft released patch for Windows 10 1809 a few days ago, and today’s update releases the same patch for Windows 10 20H2, 2004, 1909, 1903, and 1607.

Hotfix corrects Kerberos security issues

This update resolves Kerberos authentication issues. Linked to the value of the PerformTicketSignature registry subkey in CVE-2020-17049. This was part of the Windows 10 November 2020 update. The following issues can occur in read / write (DC) drivers:

Kerberos tickets and service tickets (TGTs) might not be renewed for non-Windows Kerberos clients. When PerformTicketSignature is set to 1 (default). Service scenarios for users (S4U), such as scheduled tasks, clustering, and services for line-of-business applications. These can fail for all clients when PerformTicketSignature is set to 0. S4UProxy fails on ticket referral. In cross-domain scenarios, if domain controllers in intermediate domains are updated inconsistently and PerformTicketSignature is set to 1.

Currently, the fix is ​​only available in the update catalog, with the following links:

We’re happy to see how keen Microsoft is on providing good support. Security updates are essential regardless of the operating system version.