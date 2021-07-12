us afghanistan war china india: good news for india even after america’s withdrawal from afghanistan, Biden has given great signs – we will end the wars in afghanistan forever to focus on china good news for the ‘India

Washington

Concerns are expressed about Taliban dominance around the world, including India, following the US withdrawal from Afghanistan. The Indian security establishment is increasingly concerned that the Taliban-Pakistan-China trio is becoming a major crisis for India in Jammu and Kashmir. Now US President Joe Biden has made a statement that India can feel relieved about. Biden said the United States would crack down on China’s “aggressive” behavior rather than Afghanistan.

Biden has said he will withdraw his troops from Afghanistan by next month and focus on emerging threats from China and Russia. Biden said all U.S. troops will be back by Aug.31. He said, “We are ending America’s longest war. The United States invaded Afghanistan after the September 11 attacks. The American target was Al-Qaeda and the Taliban who sheltered it.

Xi Jinping and Putin’s tough challenge for America

In early 2013, the United States learned that China was rapidly increasing its military strength under the leadership of Xi Jinping. China has started building military bases in the South China Sea, Djibouti, and many places in Asia and Central Asia. In 2014, Russia also annexed Ukrainian Crimea and started aiding separatists in eastern Ukraine. Russia has also been accused of influencing the US elections.

In 2017, then US President Donald Trump said, “China and Russia challenge US power, influence and interests. They are trying to undermine American security and prosperity. At present, the atmosphere between China and America regarding Taiwan is very hot. Not only that, America also has stiff competition with China and Russia in space and cyberspace. For this reason, the United States now wants to strengthen its navy, manufacture long-range bombers and increase the number of killer submarines.

China shows eyes at Ladakh, India and the United States have moved closer

The Chinese dragon is eyeing Indian soil in Ladakh. Even after several rounds of talks, China’s aggressive stance continues and it is not ready to back down. In order to stop this awe-inspiring China, America is now determined to strengthen the quad. India, Japan, Australia and the United States are currently Quad members. The American president will soon meet the senior leaders of the Quad. Quad is one such organization that appears to unite against China’s aggressive behavior in the Indo-Pacific region. In such a situation, India can now have a powerful ally like America on the Chinese front.