US against Taliban: war in Afghanistan US and five Central Asian states pledge not to allow Taliban forced takeover

America and 5 Central Asian countries have sworn they will not allow the Taliban to occupy Afghanistan on the basis of violence. The United States and five Central Asian countries, Tajikistan, Kazakhstan, Kyrgyzstan, Turkmenistan and Uzbekistan, have said any new Afghan government that comes by force will not receive support from the region.

All of these countries issued a joint statement giving this open warning to the Taliban, who have occupied much of Afghanistan with frequent violent attacks. The 6 countries declared that terrorists and third-party forces must not allow Afghan soil to be used to threaten us or to threaten any other country in the world.

Economic development of Asian countries hampered by war

This alliance is named 5 + 1 and they have sworn that they will work together to end the conflict in Afghanistan. He said that the economic development of the countries of South Asia and Central Asia has been hampered by the war. This statement came after the international conference held in Tashkent. The signatory countries have declared their agreement to create stable and prosperous conditions for the Afghan peace process.

The main emphasis of all these countries is on a political solution to the whole problem. Earlier on Friday, in a joint statement released by the United States, Afghanistan, Pakistan and Uzbekistan, it was agreed to create a new multilateral diplomatic platform to improve regional connectivity. A coalition of 5 + 1 countries has decided to cooperate in the fields of security, energy, economy, trade, culture and other efforts in Afghanistan.