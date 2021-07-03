US Air Force Cruise Missile: The US Air Force launched the Raytheon nuclear cruise missile

Washington

The United States has placed an order for the construction of a new nuclear air-launched missile amid escalating tensions with Russia and China. This missile will be capable of carrying out nuclear strikes on enemy positions located 2,500 km away. For this, the US Air Force signed an agreement of 2 billion dollars (approximately 15 thousand crore rupees) with the manufacturer of weapons Raytheon Technologies. The US Department of Defense said Thursday that Raytheon was helping design and develop the Long Range Stand Off weapon. This missile project is also known as LRSO.

Estimated to be ready by 2027

Development work for the nuclear air-launched cruise missile is expected to be completed by 2027. After which it will be sent for mass production. The missile, built under the LRSO program, will replace the 1980s AGM-86B air-launched cruise missile. The missile is currently part of the US nuclear triad, which gives the US the power to launch a nuclear attack. air-to-ground.

New nuclear missiles will be deployed in these planes

The weapon is expected to be deployed on the B-52 Stratofortress, B-2 Spirit and the upcoming US Air Force B-21 long-range attack bomber. Unlike other weapon systems, this missile will be deployed first, later tests will be conducted to upgrade it further. It is said that the missile manufactured under the LRSO program will be able to attack the target at around 2,500 km.

Turkey made a missile-like drone, America is fine, but why was Russia worried?

America spends 7 lakh crores on nuclear missile

In February of this year, the United States began an exercise to replace the aging fleet of Minuteman III missiles. For this America has made a plan to spend Rs 7 lakh crore. On September 8 of last year, the US Air Force signed a $ 13.3 billion deal with arms maker Northrop Grumman. In which the initial cost of setting up the engineering and manufacturing plant of this missile has been included.

America will sell F-16 fighter jets to enemy China, now there will be “real war” in the South China Sea

Capable of carrying out nuclear strikes 10,000 km away

The power of this missile is about 20 times that of the atomic bomb dropped on Hiroshima, Japan. This missile has the capacity to destroy the Chinese capital Beijing in an instant after being launched from America. This missile is able to reach its target with extreme precision despite a displacement of 10,000 km thanks to the guided system made of advanced technology. The US Air Force has planned to place an order for 600 units of this missile.

The Minuteman III nuclear missile will be deployed

This nuclear missile will be replaced by a fleet of obsolete Minuteman III missiles. This missile will be used for strategic US ground deterrence. Being an Intercontinental Ballistic Missile (ICBM) class missile, it will be deployed in secure underground missile bases. From where after the launch it will be able to attack in any corner of the world. This missile has yet to be named, although it is expected that, like older American nuclear missiles like Atlas, Titan, and Peacekeeper, its name will also include both power and peace.