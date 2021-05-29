US bans imports of seafood from Chinese fishing fleet over allegations of forced labor and abuse: Chinese company treated employees like slaves, US halted imports

Strong points:

America has given China another blow. The US government on Friday banned seafood imports from a Chinese company accused of forcing crew members to work as slaves. This resulted in the deaths of several Indonesian fishermen last year. The Chinese company forced the employees to work 18 hours.

The Customs and Border Protection Department said it would immediately stop any imports involving more than 30 Dalian Ocean Fishing vessels. The department said it would impose the ban under a U.S. law that contains a provision banning such products that are made by workers working in conditions bordering on slavery. “We will not accept anything produced by forced labor,” Interior Minister Alejandro Meyercas told reporters.

In May 2020, the Indonesian government accused the company of “inhuman” treatment of its fishermen. He said dozens of his fishermen were forced to work 18 hours a day and received no pay or wages below what was already set. He alleged that at least three fishermen died due to health problems while working in these conditions.