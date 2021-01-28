US Biden administration suspends arms sales to Saudi Arabia and UAE, including F 35 hunters: Joe Biden’s coup against Saudi Arabia and UAE, F ban -35 and arms sales

Strong points:

New US President Joe Biden has banned the sale of arms worth billions of dollars, giving Saudi Arabia and Donald Trump’s special United Arab Emirates a heavy blow. The United States has announced that it is conducting a full review of Trump’s arms deals. At the same time, the new US Secretary of State Antony Blinken confirmed this and said it was a symbolic step for the new administration. These deals also include the deal with the UAE for America’s deadliest F-35 fighter.

The US Secretary of State said the current arms deal is under review and symbolizes the start of the new administration. He said the new administration will ensure that whatever is considered advances our strategic goals and foreign policy. Blinken did not say which country he made the statement to. Following Trump’s deal with the billion dollar arms deal, their consideration by Biden is now seen as a sign of a major shift in US policy.

UAE sells F-35 fighter jets and MQ-9 drones

Biden overturned many of Trump’s decisions after taking office

Earlier in its report, the Wall Street Journal said the Biden administration banned Saudi Arabia from supplying extremely lethal weapons and F-35 planes from the UAE. The United States has taken this step at a time when Biden promised a week ago that he would re-examine the United States’ relationship with Saudi Arabia. Biden has since overturned or is reviewing many of Trump’s decisions after he took office.

Previously, Trump had deepened his ties with Israel, Saudi Arabia and the United Arab Emirates to exert maximum pressure on Iran. The United States had approved an arms deal worth over one lakh 73,000 crore rupees to the United Arab Emirates. Through this deal, the United States is to be ceded to the United Arab Emirates for their F-35 and MQ-9 Reaper combat drones. Then-US Secretary of State Mike Pompeo said in the deal, worth more than $ 23 billion, many advanced weapon systems would be donated to the UAE. Trump has also made a big deal to hand deadly weapons to Saudi Arabia.