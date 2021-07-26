US-China talks in Tianjin: US-Chinese talks resume, Dragon alleges “stagnation” in relations – US-China talks begin China accuses us of “stagnation” in relations

Tianjin (China)

During high-level talks between the United States and China in Tianjin on Monday, China accused the United States of creating a “deadlock” in bilateral relations. Also called on America to “change its wrong mindset and dangerous policy”. Chinese Vice Foreign Minister Shi Feng spoke with visiting U.S. Deputy Secretary of State Wendy Sherman, according to an official statement.

Meanwhile, Shi Feng accused US President Joe Biden’s administration of trying to stop and suppress development in China. The Foreign Ministry quoted Xi as saying that the root cause of the serious problems in the relations between the two countries is that some Americans present China as an “imaginary enemy”. The state-run Xinhua News Agency reported that Shi Feng called on the United States to “change its highly mistaken mindset and dangerous policy.”

Relations between the two countries deteriorated during Trump’s tenure.

Sherman held separate closed-door meetings at the Tianjin city compound with Xi and Chinese Foreign Minister Wang Yi, in charge of US-China relations. She is the highest American official to visit China since Joe Biden took office in the United States six months ago. Relations between the two countries deteriorated during the tenure of former US President Donald Trump and there is a situation of tension between the two over technology, cybersecurity, human rights and other issues.

Xi said China is keen to resolve the differences and find common ground. The Biden administration has said it will cooperate in some areas but oppose China in some areas such as human rights. He described the relationship as cooperative, competitive and confrontational. In an interview on Saturday, Wang accused the United States of seeing itself as the best and of using its power to pressure other countries.

“We must keep open the means of a high-level dialogue”

“China will never accept a country that claims to be superior to others,” Wang told Chinese Phoenix TV. “If America has not learned to treat other countries equally, then it is the responsibility of China and the international community to help America learn this,” he said. -he declares. Officials in the Biden administration said the purpose of the talks was not to discuss a specific topic, but to keep avenues for high-level dialogue open. Biden and Chinese President Xi Jinping are also expected to meet on the sidelines of the G20 summit in Rome in late October.