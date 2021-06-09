us china technology: US passes bill to tackle

Beijing

The US Senate has passed a bill focused on strengthening US technology in the face of growing competition from China and other countries. China reacted strongly to this. China said the bill focuses on an indirect attack on China’s domestic policy and preventing its development. China’s Foreign Affairs Committee issued a statement expressing “strong objection and strong opposition” to the US innovation and competition bill.

The US bill was passed by the Senate on Tuesday. China said in the statement, “In order to maintain US hegemony, this bill exaggerates the so-called threat from China under the pretext of human rights, in order to interfere in China’s domestic politics. and allow China to develop. legitimate right.

He said no one should think that China will accept anything that harms its sovereignty, security or development interests. China also denounced Taiwan’s support for the bill and the mention of Hong Kong. While China claims Taiwan as its share, it is accused in Hong Kong of undermining democracy.

The statement said that all of these issues are “entirely internal affairs of China and no foreign interference in this area will be accepted.” Chinese Foreign Ministry spokesman Wang Wenbin told his daily press conference that the bill was presented in a distorted manner, which is an attempt to hamper China’s development path. and interfere in its domestic and foreign policy.