US Coast Guard rescue: 3 men stranded on uninhabited island for 33 days, know how to save lives – US Coast Guard saves 3 Cubans from deserted island after 33 days, know how they survive

Strong points:

The US Coast Guard rescues 3 people stranded on an uninhabited island for 33 days, trapped in the shallow waters of a shipwreck, stranded on a desert island;

The US Coast Guard rescued three Cuban citizens from a desert island after 33 days. Their boat was trapped in the shallow waters of the sea and shattered. After which, these people swam and reached near this island. These people were the first to be seen by a US Coast Guard vessel patrolling the sky. The survivors include two men and a woman.

America also said their survival was amazing

Lt. Justin Dougarty of the US Coast Guard said saving these people 33 days later was incredible. I don’t know how they did it. He also said that I am also surprised that these people are still in good physical shape, like 33 days ago. In other words, although they remained on the uninhabited island for more than a month, the bodies of these people were not affected.

These lives saved on an uninhabited island

These three people spent a few days on the uninhabited island with their belongings in their boat. In the last days, he only lived with the help of the coconut. They drank coconut water and ate its fruit to satisfy their hunger. Since coconut has a lot of nutritional elements in the body, it did not cause much problem.

Help was requested by waving the flag

The US Coast Guard reported that when their reconnaissance plane flew between the uninhabited islands of Florida and Cuba on regular patrols, they saw two men and a woman. These people were waving flags to ask for help. After which, this Coast Guard vessel dropped radios, food and water to aid her. Later, a rescue boat arrived here to rescue these people.

Medical checkup performed

It is said that none of them suffered serious injuries. Nonetheless, he was sent to the Lower Keys Medical Center for examination. Soon, these people will be handed over to the Cuban government.