US Companies To Provide Ventilator, Oxygen, Vaccines To India Against Covid-19 Crisis

CEOs of America’s 40 largest companies have united to form a global workforce to help India in the fight against Kovid-19. Deloitte CEO Puneet Ranjan said the task force, a collective initiative of the United States Chamber of Commerce’s Indian Affairs Council and the United States-India Strategy and Partnership Forum and Roundtable on companies, had 20,000 oxygen machines in India over the next few weeks at a meeting. here on Monday Committed to send.

This global epidemic workforce will provide life-saving medical supplies, vaccines, oxygen and other life-saving aids to India. US Secretary of State Antony Blinken addressed the first global task force of its kind tasked with addressing the public health crisis in one country.

After Bhejit, instead of Biden, said Sur, India was with us at the time of need and now we will be with them.

Blinken tweeted that this conversation shows how the United States and India can leverage their expertise and capabilities to resolve the Kovid-19 crisis in India. In response to a question, Ranjan said that many American companies met over the weekend. We are focusing on all the help we can get. As Prime Minister Narendra Modi said, after successfully dealing with the first wave, we are very confident, our morale is good, but this wave has rocked the country. Now our responsibility is to deal with this in a certain way. ”

He said the most important are oxygen and its concentrators. He said he would send 20,000 oxygen concentrators to India in the coming weeks. Ranjan said the first 1,000 machines will arrive this week and another 11,000 are expected to arrive by May 5. He said the second problem was to send oxygen cylinders with a capacity of 10 liters and 45 liters.

The CEO of Deloitte praised the talks between Prime Minister Narendra Modi and President Joe Biden and the US decision to immediately deliver medical supplies to India. He said the two countries were natural allies. He said nearly 2,000 Deloitte employees in India were infected with the Corona virus.