US Congress approves KV 900 billion relief bill – US Congress approves KV 900 billion relief bill

Washington, December 22 (AP) The US Congress has approved the Kovid 900 billion relief bill, which will meet the cash needs of businessmen and ordinary people and help provide vaccines for all. The bill has now been sent to President Donald Trump for approval. The relief bill was introduced in the House on Monday afternoon. The Senate approved the package with an overwhelming majority of 92 to 6, while in the second chamber it had 359 votes in favor and 53 against. There has been a long debate about this relief program. With the intention of helping those affected by the Corona virus outbreak and accelerating the economy, newly elected President Joe Biden supported the implementation of the deal and called on his party to s ‘hear from the Democrats in this regard. This amount will be used in the campaign to help and provide vaccines to severely affected businessmen and those in need during the corona virus outbreak. Under this program, assistance of $ 300 will be provided each week to the unemployed and $ 600 to those in need. Under the new arrangements, the most affected theaters such as businesses, schools and health services will also be supported. The bill contains 5,593 pages and is considered the largest in American history. AP PandeyPandey Navbharat Times News App: News from the country, the world of your city, education and business updates, the film and sports movement, viral news and religious work … Get the latest news from Hindi Download NBT Appletest News Like NBT’s Facebook page to stay up to date with Indian Navy joining US FA-18 Super Hornet fighter plane? Discover the Power of Next Web Title Article: US Congress Approves Kovid 900 Billion Relief Bill

