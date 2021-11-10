us-court-overturns-$-465-million-fine-against-johnson-&-johnson-for-its-role-in-opioid-crisis

Photograph of a pill bottle of Oxycodone. Mark Lennihan (AP)

The Supreme Court of the State of Oklahoma has annulled this Tuesday a ruling against the pharmaceutical giant Johnson & Johnson for which it was obliged to pay a fine of 465 millions of dollars (401 millions of euros) imposed in 2019 by the opioid crisis experienced in the United States. A 5 to 1 vote has supported the high court’s argument that lower court District Judge Thad Balkman did not adequately interpret the state disorderly conduct law. This is the first civil lawsuit against a US laboratory related to opioids, powerful painkillers synthetically derived from opium.

The judgment of 2019 alleged that companies that advertised, sold and distributed opioids flooded communities with billions of pain pills that addicted thousands of people and caused an overdose. The judge established the figure of 465 million to be paid by the company as the amount necessary to pay for programs designed to remedy the addiction crisis, which has caused more than half a million deaths in 20 years in the United States. The State came to claim initially until 17. 000 million dollars in compensation corresponding to 20 years of funding for these programs.

“With this decision” As Judge James R. Winchester of the Oklahoma Supreme Court writes in the ruling, “we do not minimize the seriousness of the harm that thousands of Oklahomans have suffered from opioids.” “As serious as the harm caused to the public by opioid addiction in Oklahoma, public order law is not the solution to that problem.”

“Johnson & Johnson no longer promotes opioid prescribing and has not done so in several years,” since 2015, Wrote Judge Winchester. “Even with J & J’s marketing practices, these drugs accounted for less than 1% of all opioid prescriptions in Oklahoma.” From 2007 to 2017, more than 4. 600 people died in Oklahoma from opioid overdoses, according to statistics from that state in the American Midwest. The Supreme Court has also rejected the State’s appeal to increase the compensatory figure.

The ruling comes a week after a California judge to provisionally rule in favor of big pharmaceutical companies in a lawsuit brought by several local governments seeking billions of dollars to cover the costs of the opioid epidemic in the country. According to Orange County Superior Court Judge Peter Wilson, local governments failed to show that drug companies used misleading advertising to increase unnecessary opioid prescriptions and cause public harm. “There is simply no evidence to show that the increase in prescriptions was not the result of an adequate medical need to provide pain relievers to patients in need,” the magistrate wrote in a ruling of more than 40 pages.

