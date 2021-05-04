US FDA to clear Pfizer Covid 19 vaccine for teens by next week: Children up to 12 years old ready to apply corona vaccine in US now, soon to get approval

Strong points:

Preparations to vaccinate Kovid-19 in adolescents in the United States are now intensifying; the FDA approves the vaccine for children up to 12 years of age. Pfizer vaccine already approved for people 16 years of age or older in Washington.

In the United States, which suffers from the corona virus, preparations to vaccinate Kovid-19 among adolescents have been accelerated. The U.S. Food and Drug Administration (FDA) is expected to approve Pfizer’s Kovid-19 vaccine for children 12 and older next week. A federal official and someone familiar with the process and organizing several doses before the start of the next school year gave information about it.

The Pfizer Company vaccine has already been approved for people 16 years of age or older. However, the company found its vaccine to be effective in young children as well, which was announced a month later. The federal official said the agency would likely approve emergency use of Pfizer’s two-dose vaccine earlier this week.

Will the world soon be rid of the ravages of the corona virus? Big revelations in the latest research

Reduction of infections and deaths due to vaccination

The FDA will only take action after a meeting with the Federal Vaccine Advisory Committee regarding the immunization of children aged 12 to 15 years. At the same time, European Union (EU) authorities have proposed an easing of disrupted air travel to the United States for more than 13 months due to the Kovid-19 outbreak, following the Mass vaccination in the United States and reduction in cases of corona virus infection This is because vaccination has seen a decrease in cases of infection and deaths due to it in many countries.

The situation in many countries has improved as the infection situation in India worsens. For the first time since October in the United States, daily cases have fallen below 50,000 on average. According to the Transportation Security Administration, about 16.7 million people have been tested at the US Airport Testing Center, the highest since mid-March last year. Florida Governor Ron Desantis had signed a bill authorizing the implementation of local emergency measures during an outbreak.

Chinese Communist Party surrounded by obscene mockery of burning pyres in India, loved ones besieged and troubled the world

Las Vegas casinos increase capacity by 80%

Although the law will not come into force until July, the Republican governor has said he will issue a government decree mandating the relaxation of the rule of compulsory wearing of masks at the local level. Also in Las Vegas, the capacity of casino participants was increased to 80% and the distance between two people was reduced to three feet. New York Gov. Andrew Cuomo announced that subway services in New York would soon be restored overnight, and that by mid-May, the ban on most businesses in the state would be lifted.

No one died on Sunday from a corona virus infection in Los Angeles. EU officials also announced a proposal on Monday to ease travel restrictions in 27 countries. Its member countries will take a final decision on this matter. “It is time to take a safe look at the EU tourism industry and resume cross-border friendship,” said European Commission President Ursula von Late Leyen.