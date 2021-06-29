US forces in Syria came under Iran-backed rocket fire

Strong points:

Militias operating in Syria strike back at US military

After the bombing of pro-Iranian US Air Force groups, militias now active in Syria also retaliated against the US military. Pro-Iranian militias fired rockets at US troops in Syria. After that, the US military also took action and retaliatory, opened its cannon against the Syrian factions and opened fire.

Col. Wayne Marotto, spokesman for the US military mission in the Iraqi capital Baghdad, wrote on Twitter Monday that at 7.44 a.m. local time there had been several rocket attacks against US forces in Syria. . He said that no one was injured in the attacks and now the damage caused by them is being assessed. Morotto then retweeted that US forces fired cannon shells in self-defense during an attack in Syria.

Iraqi military condemns US attacks

A day earlier, on Sunday, the United States carried out airstrikes targeting “bases used by Iranian-backed militias” near the Iraq-Syria border. The Iraqi military condemned the American attacks and the militias called for revenge on the United States. Pentagon press secretary John Kirby said the militias were using the bases to launch unmanned aerial attacks against US forces in Iraq.

The attack was the second in the region by the administration led by US President Joe Biden. There was no indication that Sunday’s strikes were part of a larger and ongoing US air campaign in the border region. But Kirby called the attacks on Iraq “defensive,” saying they were in response to “attacks by Iranian-backed groups targeting US interests in Iraq.”

“America will take action to protect American soldiers”

Kirby said the United States has taken the necessary, appropriate and deliberate steps to reduce the risk of the situation worsening and send a clear message to stop the attack. The Pentagon said the targets were attacked by Iranian-backed militias. Naval Commander Jessica McNulty, spokeswoman for the Pentagon, said Monday that every attack hits the target and that the US military is still evaluating the outcome of the operation. US Secretary of State Antony Blinken has said Biden is very clear that America will take action to protect US troops.