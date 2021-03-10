US helped India against China amid Ladakh conflict: US helped India during Ladakh conflict

Washington

During the crisis that erupted on India’s border with China in eastern Ladakh, the United States not only provided support, but also assistance. A senior US Department of Defense commander at the Pentagon gave this information to US lawmakers. According to him, while helping India, America had provided information, icy clothes and other equipment.

The commander of the U.S. Indo-Pacific Command, Admiral Phillips Davidson, also told the powerful Senate Armaments Services Committee, the upper house of the U.S. Parliament, on Tuesday that China’s recent activities on the Line of Control real (LAC) have also prompted India to consider what efforts can be made with other countries for its own defensive needs. He believes that India will strengthen its role as a “Quad” in this context.

Admiral Davidson told MPs at the parliamentary hearing: “India’s policy has long been strategic autonomy and as you know it has been in favor of a policy of non-alignment, but I thinks activities on CLA are final. This motivated him (India) to think about what Allied means can be tried for its own defensive needs in other ways.

He said: “ We provided information to Bharat during this crisis, clothes to protect against freezing weather, other equipment, other things like that. In addition, we have been intensifying our maritime cooperation for several years ”. China deployed more than 60,000 troops to disputed areas such as Lake Pangong in eastern Ladakh in May last year. On this point, India also deployed its forces and as a result, the impasse persisted for eight months.

After several rounds of protracted negotiations, the two countries withdrew their troops from the Lake Pangong region last month, while talks are underway to withdraw their troops from the remaining areas of eastern Ladakh. Davidson said: “India will remain committed to its non-alignment stance, but I also believe it will deepen its relationship with Quad and I think this is an important strategic opportunity for us Australia. and Japan. “

He said this before the first Quad Leaders Summit. The conference will see the participation of senior leaders from Australia, India, Japan and the United States. He will be joined digitally on Friday with US President Joe Biden and Prime Minister Narendra Modi, Australian Prime Minister Scott Morrison and Japanese Prime Minister Yoshihide Suga.

Responding to a question from the Admiral, Senator Angas King said: “If India connects closely with these countries, it will be a major geopolitical development.” King said: “India has always been a neutral country. Are we building strong alliances with them? You mentioned it in the context of the quad. Do they see themselves as members of such an alliance?