US intelligence claims Russian President Vladimir Putin authorized pro Trump influence campaign: US intelligence report says Putin aided Donald Trump against Biden

Russia’s role in the US presidential elections has again been the subject of controversy. U.S. intelligence agencies believe Russian President Vladimir Putin ordered presidential aid, possibly in support of Donald Trump, in last year’s presidential election. A government report said Russia “made misleading and unproven claims” after Biden’s victory.

However, the intelligence report also said that no foreign government influenced the end results. Russia has consistently rejected allegations of interference in the US presidential election. A 15-page report released by the director of the National Intelligence Office said it was a “campaign to influence Russia and Iran.”

“ Just before the elections, the information was released without any facts ”

The report says people associated with Russia released non-factual information just before President Biden’s election on November 3. He said the purpose of spreading false information was to influence the entire electoral process. The report says people associated with some Russian intelligence services are spreading anti-Biden information to the media. Biden defeated Trump in the election and assumed the post of president on Jan.20.

The report says that if Russia wishes to increase Trump’s chances of victory, Iran has carried out “a number of covert operations” to reduce its support. Trump had followed a policy of putting maximum pressure on Iran during his presidency. He imposed several sanctions on Iran, which escalated the war of words between the two countries. The report also states that China played no role in the elections.