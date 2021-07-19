US military fires Patriot missile for first time in Australia amid tensions with China

Strong points:

America tested its Patriot missile system for the first time on Australian soil, amid tensions with China, Talisman Saber 21 exercises began between America and Australia, before July 16, the Patriot missiles in Japan only practice shooting down drone planes

The United States tested its Patriot missile system for the first time on Australian soil amid the constant threat of an attack from China against Australia. Talisman Saber 21 exercises have started between America and Australia. Earlier on July 16, Patriot surface-to-air missiles stationed in Japan and Guam trained to shoot down drones.

Meanwhile, China has sent its spy warship to monitor the ongoing exercise between America and Australia. “The US Army’s Pacific Airborne and Missile Defense Unit, in conjunction with its Australian Defense Force counterparts, tested the Patriot surface-to-air missile for the first time on an Australian surface,” said the US Army in a statement.

Australia and the United States trained with Canada, Japan, New Zealand, Great Britain and South Korea as part of this year’s Talisman Saber 21 exercise amid the growing challenge from China. 17,000 soldiers participate in these exercises. India, France, Germany and Indonesia have been invited as observer countries. This Talisman Saber 21 exercise takes place every two years.

How dangerous is the American Patriot missile

The US Patriot Advanced Capability-3 (PAC-3) missile is one of the best defense systems in the world. This missile defense system is capable of hitting enemy ballistic missiles, cruise missiles and combat ships with the blink of an eye. This all weather missile is manufactured by Lockheed Martin. Patriot Advanced Capability – 3 missiles are currently included in the Army across the United States, Germany, Greece, Israel, Japan, Kuwait, Netherlands, Arabia Arabia, Korea, Poland, Sweden, Qatar, United Arab Emirates, Romania, Spain and Taiwan.

Peak voltage in Australia and China

Angered by Australia’s questions about the Corona virus, China has started to tighten its financial grip. The Chinese government had issued a warning to its citizens not to travel to Australia. Not only that, China has also banned many products imported from Australia. The office of Australian Prime Minister Scott Morrison canceled two agreements in China’s ambitious Belt and Road Initiative, keeping national security in mind. In the two agreements that were canceled, Chinese companies were to build two real estate infrastructures in the Australian province of Victoria.