US military reveals range of new hypersonic weapon can target Russia China

After Russia, China, now the United States has also succeeded in making hypersonic missiles. These American missiles are capable of wreaking havoc on the enemy country at 17 times the speed. This new American missile, which is not under the influence of radar, has a strike range of 2,700 km. With this missile, the United States has now been able to launch a fierce attack on Russia and China from a distance.

The US military spokesman said the missile is now capable of targeting long-range targets at hypersonic speeds. The United States now plans to test the missile in 2023. It can be loaded onto a truck and launched. Two hypersonic missiles can be deployed on a truck. This US Army missile is said to be based on a Navy weapon.

Capable of attacking Chinese military base

The US Navy will deploy its hypersonic missile on the 69 dryers. Experts say this missile will serve as a war against time for enemies. With such a range, this missile can now be deployed anywhere in the Pacific Ocean to South Korea, Taiwan, Japan or the Philippines. Thanks to this, the military base located on the South China Sea and the Hainan Islands in China or on the Chinese mainland can be attacked vigorously.

This way, the United States can now hide their missile anywhere within the 3 lakh square area. If this missile is deployed in the city of London, it can easily target the eastern region of Russia. Russia and China created a major crisis for themselves by building the first hypersonic missile. Now the United States will soon overtake China and Russia with their new missiles. What is interesting is that the United States will be able to fire these missiles a great distance from their land.