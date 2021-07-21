us navy aircraft carrier us navy aircraft carrier uss gerald r ford second impact test shakes the sea, magnitude 4 earthquake recorded

Washington

The USS Gerald R Ford, the most advanced aircraft carrier in the US Navy, completed its second shock test at sea. On July 16, thousands of kilograms of bombs exploded a few hundred yards from the carrier. planes. The explosion was so strong that people on board the aircraft carrier could not stand for some time. During this time, the aircraft carrier felt a magnitude 3.9 earthquake. Gerald R Ford’s first crash test was successfully conducted off the coast of Florida on June 18.

Why is the aircraft carrier crash test in progress?

A total of three crash tests are to be conducted for the USS Gerald R Ford. During this, the US Navy will test the combat capabilities of this aircraft carrier. Each explosion will occur at a shorter distance from the first. After which the Marines will check each piece of equipment of the entire aircraft carrier. During war, its strength is checked by performing such tests to avoid enemy attacks.

First attempt failed for technical reasons

The second crash test was carried out during the first week of July itself, but failed for technical reasons. After which this test was repeated on July 16. On July 1, US Navy engineers made two attempts to detonate at sea, but a critical device stationed on the support vessel operating with the aircraft carrier failed.

US Navy issued statement

Naval Sea Systems Command spokesperson Katherine Bienfang told the Defense News website that Ford attempted two shots on July 1, but we had to stop the trial due to a critical equipment failure at the site. ‘time. The second attempt took place on July 16. During this time, the aircraft carrier behaved as expected.

A third shock trial will also take place soon

USS Gerald R. Ford spokesman Lt. Commander Desiree Frame said a third detonation was also scheduled during the last week of July. This will assess the strength of the aircraft carrier. This strength of the aircraft carrier will be useful during an enemy attack on the battlefield. If any equipment is found to be defective during testing, it will be further strengthened and redeployed.

The explosion caused a 3.9 magnitude earthquake

Local media reported that a 3.9 magnitude earthquake was felt during the blast. An earthquake of similar intensity was also recorded during the first shock test. Indeed, powerful explosions in the water cause waves several meters high and collide with the carrier. This causes a severe blow to the plane.