us navy sing swadesh movie song for india: video: us marines sang for india ‘this is the bond that can never be broken’ flood of ‘like’ – watch us navy sing swadesh song yeh jo bandhan hai movie for india viral video on twitter

Washington

The song “Yeh is that bond that can never be broken” became the hallmark of growing defense relations between India and America, in the 2004 Bollywood film Swadesh. When UV Navy personnel sang this song at a dinner hosted by the US Navy, there was a flood of “likes” on social media. Indeed, the song highlighted the growing defense relationship between the United States and India.

The dinner was hosted by the chief of naval operations of the US Navy. Indian Ambassador to the United States Taranjit Singh Sandhu attended the dinner. The U.S. Navy official tweeted that together we will promote an open, inclusive, open and rules-based system in the Indo-Pacific region and beyond.

In the same program, American navalists sang the country’s song to show the friendship between India and America. The video for this song was tweeted by the Indian Ambassador. This tweet has been retweeted by 4,000 people and liked by over 15,000 people. Hundreds of people also commented on this tweet.

Ronnie Screwvala, associate with the Swadesh Foundation, wrote: "The songs of Swadesh were sung by the US Marines in a very brilliant way. Thank you Ambassador Ji for sharing this song. A user by the name of Kishi wrote: "This song shows that there has been a change in the way of thinking in America. People of Indian descent play a fantastic role in all areas in America.