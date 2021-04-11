US Navy: US Navy conducts live fire exercises in South China Sea Tension with Chinese Navy: United States conducts naval maneuvers amid South China Sea dispute

Washington

The US Navy has conducted maneuvers in the South China Sea amid growing tensions with China. The US aircraft carrier USS Theodore Roosevelt participated with its entire career strike group. In addition, the ships included in the Makin Island Amphibious Ready Group (ARG) have also demonstrated the strength to attack seasickness.

The US Navy issued a statement indicating that the two strike groups had carried out simultaneous maneuvers in international waters. The aim is to ensure independent transport and security in the Indo-Pacific region. At the same time, experts claim that the United States continually takes such actions to provoke China in this area. China has also deployed its aircraft carrier in the region.

America activated the Seventh Fleet

A seventh US Navy fleet is stationed in the region, which continues to patrol the Indian Ocean and surrounding areas. The warships of this fleet also engage in maneuvers with 35 countries to promote maritime security in the region and prevent conflict. Rear Carrier Strike Group Commander Adam Dog Verissimo said: “We tested our attack capability with the Meckin Island Amphibious Ready Group.

These ships were deployed with aircraft carriers

The USS Theodore Roosevelt Carrier Strike Group is also known as CVN 71. The carrier Airwing is deployed there, consisting of about fifty aircraft. Including Ticonderoga-class guided-missile cruiser USS Bunker Hill, Squadron 23 destroyer and Earl Burke-class guided-missile destroyer USS Russell. This aircraft carrier still travels with these warships.

These warships commanded a ground attack

The Makin Island Amphibious Ready Group consists of three warships. These include the amphibious assault ship USS Makin Island, the amphibious transport ship USS Somerset and the USS San Diego. These include the C Helicopter Combat Squadron, Helicopter Maritime Attack Squadron, Assault Unit, and Tactical Air Control Squadron.