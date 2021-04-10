US Navy warship in Indian waters: US warship stirs the waters without Indian consent in accordance with international law

Strong points:

The United States, citing international law sending warships into Indian waters, defended the entry of the USS John Paul Jones into the Indian EEZ. International law does not allow entry into the EEZ of any country without authorization. Washington

It has now been described as being in accordance with international law after the United States sent warships to Special Economic Zones (EEZs) without India’s approval. The Pentagon said it was completely under the laws. We will retain our right and responsibility to fly, conduct maritime operations and operate in accordance with international law. India had lodged a strong protest with the United States a day earlier over the passage of the United States Navy ship John Paul Jones to the EEZ.

Pentagon says it complies with international law

Pentagon spokesman John Kirby said: “I can say that the naval destroyer USS John Paul Jones has used its navigational rights and freedoms during normal operations in the maritime area near the Republic of Maldives and this region. Economic Zone manner without prior authorization It complies with international law.

Kirby said it was the United States’ responsibility to maintain the freedom of navigation, to uphold the legal use, freedom and rights of the sea under international law. Therefore, we will retain our right and responsibility to fly, conduct maritime operations and operate in accordance with international law.

The US Navy’s Seventh Fleet also issued a statement

The US Navy’s Seventh Fleet issued a statement saying: “On April 7, the warship USS John Paul Jones demonstrated its rights and naval freedom over Indian territory 130 nautical miles from Lakshadweep without obtaining permission from India. This is in accordance with international laws. India’s assertion that the military must receive advance information prior to military exercises or movements in its special economic zone does not correspond to international law.

US Navy dagagiri near Lakshadweep ‘challenges’ Indian claim

What is the special economic zone and the law relating to it

According to Indian law, no foreign vessel may conduct research or exploration in the Special Economic Zone (EEZ) of Indian territorial waters. The Special Economic Zone was recognized by the United Nations in 1982. By virtue of this, all countries in the world have the right to research and exploit marine resources in the Special Economic Zone. No other country can enter this field without permission. The Special Economic Zone stretches 200 miles from the coast.