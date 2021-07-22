US News in China: US Pacific Missile Defense System Threat to China, Everything You Need to Know

Washington

To counter China’s growing aggression, the United States has started deploying missiles in the Pacific Ocean. China, which made the world’s largest navy, is now rapidly increasing its naval activities in and around the Pacific Ocean. To find a solution to this, America has deployed a whole series of air defense and attack missiles around China. Not only that, the US Navy also deployed the Patriot missile defense launcher to Australia for the 2021 Talisman Saber maneuver.

17,000 soldiers from six countries gathered in Australia

About 17,000 troops from the United States, Australia, New Zealand, Japan, South Korea and Britain are participating in Exercise Talisman Saber 2021, which began on Wednesday. The Patrial air-to-surface missile battery was shot down during this maneuver, which took place in the Shoalwater Bay training area in Queensland, Australia. In this exercise, America trained to deploy the air defense missile to the new location as soon as possible.

An air defense missile also deployed in Japan

In addition, during Exercise Orient Shield from June 24 to July 9, the US military deployed a Patriot battery to Amami, the southern island of Japan. In addition, a high mobility artillery rocket system was dispatched to the northern island of Hokkaido. Through this exercise, the US military tested rapid air defense and attack missile deployment and attack readiness.

America tries the might of missile defense in Australia

Major Joel Sullivan, executive officer of the 1st Battalion of the United States Army, said sixty-five soldiers from the 38th Air Defense Artillery Brigade were in Australia to participate in Exercise Talisman Saber. These soldiers have a Patriot launcher, radar, power station, control station, and a brigade and battalion command post unit. He said that in Australia, the Patriot battery was dropped from the air to the ground by the Phoenix drone.

How dangerous is the American Patriot missile

The American Patriot Advanced Capability-3 (PAC-3) missile is one of the best defense systems in the world. This missile defense system is capable of hitting enemy ballistic missiles, cruise missiles and combat ships with the blink of an eye. This all weather missile is manufactured by Lockheed Martin.

This missile is currently deployed in these countries.

Patriot Advanced Capability – 3 missiles are currently included in the Army across the United States, Germany, Greece, Israel, Japan, Kuwait, Netherlands, Arabia Arabia, Korea, Poland, Sweden, Qatar, United Arab Emirates, Romania, Spain and Taiwan. The US military deployed the Patriot missile system during the 2003 Iraq war. This missile defense system deployed in Kuwait destroyed many enemy missiles in the air.

