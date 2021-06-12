US News on China: Secretary of State Antony Blinken and Top CPC Leader Yang Jiechi discuss Sino-US relations by phone: Secretary of State Antony Blinken and Chinese Senior Advisor Yang Jiechi hold talks on US-Chinese relations

Strong points:

Heated debate between top US and Chinese diplomats on the phone, the two countries talked a lot about the origin of the crown and human rights China told America – stop meddling in business interior

Senior diplomats from the United States and China clashed on Friday in a phone conversation about the birthplace of the corona virus and human rights. By cursing human rights, China has clearly called on America to stop interfering in its internal affairs. Not only that, China has also accused America of making politics regarding the origin of the Corona virus.

Debate between US Secretary of State and Senior Adviser to China

The talks were followed by Secretary of State Antony Blinken on the US side and Yang Jiechi, senior foreign policy adviser on the Chinese side. The two leaders held talks on various issues, including restrictions on freedom in Hong Kong, mass detention of Muslims in the Xinjiang region. In fact, the request for investigation related to the place of origin of SARS-CoV-2 is a matter of concern for China. There are rumors that the virus was created in a laboratory in China and spread from there to Wuhan.

China shocked by laboratory leak theory

Yang called these things nonsense and said China is very worried about these things. According to a report by the state-run Xinhua News Agency, Yang said that some people in the United States have made up stories about the Wuhan laboratory leaks, which are of deep concern to China. China urges the United States to respect facts and science, refrain from politicizing the origins of COVID-19, and focus on global cooperation to fight the pandemic.

US wants another WHO investigation

At the same time, the US State Department said Blinken stressed the need to be transparent about the origin of the virus and the need to cooperate, which includes the Phase II investigation by experts in China. (World Health Organization). Recently, after the US media revelations about the Wuhan lab, the US State Department said it would continue to support the theory of the corona virus leak from the Wuhan lab.