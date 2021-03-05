us on Jammu Kashmir: the United States says that Jammu Kashmir is the territory of the Union A big setback against Pakistan and China Huge victory for India

Strong points:

Pakistan opposes India’s decision to make Jammu and Kashmir a Union territory. Pakistan has been shocked by the United States and considers Jammu and Kashmir to be “Union territory”, although the United States has also said there is a change in its policy in Kashmir . Did not arrive in Washington / Islamabad

Pakistan, which opposed India’s decision to abolish Article 370 in Jammu and Kashmir to form a Union territory, suffered a major setback. In a way, America accepted the transformation of India and described Jammu and Kashmir as “Union territory”. However, the United States has also said that there has been no change in its policy in Kashmir. Previously, the government of Imran Khan and China continually opposed changes to the status of Jammu and Kashmir in India.

US State Department spokesman Ned Price condemned attempts by activists to infiltrate through the Line of Control. At the same time, the United States called on all parties to honor the commitments of the 2003 ceasefire agreement while reducing tensions over the LoC. Ned Price said at the press conference: “We welcome the steps taken to restore India’s full economic and political status in the Union Territory of Jammu and Kashmir in accordance with the democratic values ​​of the India”.

Price said: “We are closely following developments in Jammu and Kashmir. There has been no change in our policy regarding the region. We call on all parties to respect the 2003 ceasefire agreement to reduce tension on the Line of Control (LoC). To a question, Price said, “We condemn attempts to infiltrate terrorists through the Line of Control.” It cannot be approved under any circumstances. We want the dialogue between India and Pakistan to continue in Kashmir and other areas ”.

Price was asked about the efforts that would be made by Foreign Minister Antony Blinken to restore the ceasefire declared by India and Pakistan. Previously, Pakistan was enraged by the Biden administration’s claim that Kashmir was India. Pakistan had protested against this. In fact, the South and Central Asia Office of the US Department of External Affairs posted a tweet in which they said that we welcome the restoration of the 4G internet facility in Jammu and Kashmir in India. Pakistan was hot on this tweet.

Pakistan had expressed its deep disappointment with the US State Department in its tweet referring to the restoration of 4G internet service in Jammu and Kashmir. Pakistan’s foreign ministry in Islamabad said: “The status of Jammu and Kashmir has been challenged in numerous UN Security Council resolutions and by the international community, in which case it is inconsistent.” Pakistani Foreign Minister Shah Mehmood Qureshi has also plunged into controversy.

Shah Mehmood Qureshi said the Biden administration should not ignore the reality on the ground in Kashmir. He appealed to the world for the Kashmir issue to be resolved peacefully. Qureshi said the Biden administration talks about privileges, but ignores the reality on the ground in Kashmir. On the other hand, on this dispute, the Biden administration said that no changes had been made to its policy on Jammu and Kashmir.

