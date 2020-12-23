US population growth Coronavirus: effect of the corona virus? America has the lowest population increase in 120 years – Covid 19 effect US population growth is lowest in 120 years

Strong points:

The United States has the lowest population increase in the past 120 years between 2019 and 2020. Experts say this shows the number of people who have died from the Corona virus in the country, they said as the population growth in the United States has remained almost constant over the past few years. Hui Washington

The Census Bureau of America reported that between 2019 and 2020, the population grew the least in the past 120 years. U.S. population experts say this shows the number of people who have died from the Corona virus in the country. The rate of population growth in the United States has remained almost constant over the past several years. The reason is due to the strict restrictions on immigration and the low birth rate of children.

Researcher William Frey said deaths from the corona virus have increased the rate of dormant populations in America. Frey said: “I think this is the first glimpse of our destination as the population rate has dropped. He tells us that it had an impact on the population ”. In the United States, the population rate increased 0.35% from July 2019 to July 2020.

The lowest population growth of the last century

According to the Bureau of American Population, the total population has increased by 11 lakhs in one year. With this, America’s total population grew to 329 million in the month of July. Fray’s analysis showed that this population increase was the smallest in the last century. He said the population growth rate between 1918 and 1919 was 0.49%, even when the Spanish flu was at its peak, when large numbers of American soldiers were overseas fighting World War I. .

These latest demographic figures were released Thursday. Let us know that America is facing the ravages of the Corona virus. So far 3 lakh 30 thousand people have died from the corona virus in America. Not only that, 1,868,84628 cases of the corona virus have been reported in the country so far. Meanwhile, the new strain of Corona virus has raised the world’s concern. Due to this tension, many countries have stopped flights from Great Britain.