US President Biden to announce plan to donate 500 million doses of Pfizer Covid vaccine to poor countries: Biden in action against Corona, America to buy 500 million doses of Pfizer vaccine for poor countries

US President Joe Biden takes action in Corona virus crisis America to buy 500 million doses of Pfizer vaccine for 92 low-income countries Biden to announce just before G7 summit begins Washington

US President Joe Biden stepped into action surrounded by allegations of failing to help poor countries in the Corona virus disaster. The United States will purchase 500 million doses of vaccine from Pfizer via the global Covax alliance to donate the anti-Covid vaccine to 92 low-income countries and the African Union next year. Someone with knowledge of the subject provided this information.

The person said President Joe Biden would make an announcement Thursday in a speech ahead of the start of the Group Seven summit. 200 million doses of the vaccine will be given this year while the remaining doses will be given in the first six months of 2022 National Security Advisor Jake Sullivan told reporters Wednesday that Biden is committed to sharing the vaccine because it is in the public health and strategic interest of the United States.

Kovid’s figure 19 crossed 17.43 crores

The United States has come under pressure to define a global vaccine sharing plan. In total, the White House has announced a global sharing of 80 million doses by the end of June, most of which will be administered via Covax. Biden will make the announcement at a time when corona cases are continually increasing around the world.

According to Johns Hopkins University, the overall global figure of Kovid-19 has exceeded 174.3 million, while deaths have exceeded 37.5 lakh. The global figure and death toll currently stand at 174,311,218 and 3,754,914 respectively. According to the CSSE, the United States remains the most affected country with the highest number of cases and deaths in the world with 33,413,999 and 598,760 respectively. India ranks second in terms of infection with 29 089,069 cases. In terms of deaths, Brazil is in second place with 479,515 deaths and India (353,528) is in third place.